Nature Valley Nut Butter Biscuits Cocoa Hazelnut 4 Pack 152G

Product Description
- Crunchy biscuits made with wholegrains oats, barley and honey with a cocoa and hazelnut butter flavoured filling.
- Nature Valley Biscuits made with 100% natural wholegrain oats and barley, filled with deliciously smooth and real nut butter
- Nature Valley Nut Butter is the perfect on the go snack for any time of day
- Nature Valley Crunchy biscuits made with 100% wholegrain oats, barley and honey with a cocoa hazelnut flavoured filling.
- Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our products are made with great tasting ingredients like natural wholegrain oats, barley and hazelnut butter. So whether you're hiking through the forest or hitting a tennis ball on court, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
- Go ahead, try our Nature Valley™ Nut Butter Cocoa Hazelnut Biscuits: two crunchy honey biscuits, made with 100% wholegrain oats and barley, made with deliciously smooth and real Hazelnut butter- the perfect on the go snack, or the little indulgence to enjoy towards the end of your day, you decide!
- Filling made with real hazelnut butter
- 100% wholegrain oats and barley
- High in fibre
- No colours or preservatives
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 38g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats (Flakes, Flour) (35%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Wholegrain Rolled Barley (9%), Hazelnut Butter (8%), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (2%), Whole Milk Powder, Honey (1.5%), Almond Butter, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Eggs, Wheat, Soy, Peanuts and other Tree Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Portugal
Number of uses
Contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
Net Contents
4 x 38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x Biscuit (38g)
|%* (38g)
|Energy
|2103 kJ/
|799 kJ/
|10%
|-
|503 kcal
|191 kcal
|Fat
|26.3 g
|10.0 g
|14%
|of which saturates
|6.9 g
|2.6 g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|56.0 g
|21.3 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|25.8 g
|9.8 g
|11%
|Fibre
|6.1 g
|2.3 g
|-
|Protein
|7.6 g
|2.9 g
|6%
|Salt
|0.60 g
|0.23 g
|4%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
