Campaneo Old Vines Tempranillo 75Cl

image 1 of Campaneo Old Vines Tempranillo 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Tempranillo - Red Spanish Wine
  • A smooth, well structured red wine with ripe raspberry and cherry flavours complemented by a touch of spice.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth and well structured with ripe raspberry and cherry flavours complemented with a touch of spice

Region of Origin

Campo de Borja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Aragonesas

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and harvested the last week in September by machine. Daily pumping occurs twice a day. Fermentation then takes place at 25°C for 7 days, followed by natural Malolactic fermentation. Made by the modern, dynamic winery Bodegas Aragonesas in the Campo de Borja region.

History

  • This Tempranillo is made from old bush vines of 15 to 50 years of age, which give the wine it's concentrated fruit flavours. Bodegas Aragonesas was founded in 1984 and actually has an average production of 18 million litres which accounts for 55% of the total production of the D.O. Campo de Borja. Their main grape varieties are Garnacha from over 50 years old vines and Tempranillo. Currently, the number of casks is 3500, 60% is American oak and 40% French oak.

Regional Information

  • In the Foothills of "Cordillera Iberica" range, the vines are over 20 years old and are situated in the Campo de Borja region of Spain .The climate is continental, with Atlantic influences during the winter and a Mediterranean influence during summer. The soil type is mainly clay-stoney, offering good drainage and plenty of nutrients to the vines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Bodegas Aragonesas SA,
  • Carretera de Magallon S/N, 50529,
  • Fuendejalon (Zaragoza),
  • Spain.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Good light wine fine on its own

5 stars

This is a pleasant easy drinking wine. Very smooth but quite light bodied.

