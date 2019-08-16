By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Plaza Prosecco Doc Brut 37.5 Cl

1(1)Write a review
Plaza Prosecco Doc Brut 37.5 Cl
£ 4.50
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy351kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • PROSECCO DENOMINAZIONE DI ORIGINE CONTROLLATA BRUT. Product of Italy.
  • A classic Italian sparkling wine made from the Glera grape grown in the rolling vineyards in north east Italy. Alively, refreshing wine ful of bright citrus fruit flavours with background floreal notes. Perfect, served chilled, for any occasion as an aperitif. Alternatively it can also be anjoyed with fish of shellfish. Store in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperature or shake bottle. Open with care.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A lively, refreshing wine full of bright citrus fruit flavours with background floral notes

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

4.2

ABV

11% vol

Producer

CR - Campegine in Vazzola (TV), Italy

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

CR - Campegine in Vazzola (TV), Italy

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • Our winery produces sparkling wines and Proseccos directly from the must, which undergoes a prise de mousse with selected yeasts for a period of one month at a controlled temperature of 12-15°C. The prise de mousse is stopped by lowering the temperature of the pressurized tank to ensure the desired level of residual sugar.

History

  • For the production of our Prosecco D.O.C. we use the grapes from a larger cultivation zone, selecting the vineyards that can offer the best of the vast area in which Glera grapes are grown

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect served chilled, for any occasion as an aperitif. Alternatively it can also be enjoyed with fish or shellfish.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 3 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle. Open with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • CR-Campegine in Vazzola (TV),
  • Italy.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy280kJ / 67kcal351kJ / 84kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle. Open with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

This one star is really not for the quality of the

1 stars

This one star is really not for the quality of the product - it's the fact that I have bought this size bottle 3 separate times now, and every time, when undoing the cork, almost half of the bottle has frothed out. What a waste of money. Each time they have been bought in store. You can hardly return it and say "I only got half out of this bottle". You don't get this spillage even with a small bottle. No idea why it keeps doing this, but I'll definitely not buy this size again.

