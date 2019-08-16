Plaza Prosecco Doc Brut 37.5 Cl

This one star is really not for the quality of the
This one star is really not for the quality of the product - it's the fact that I have bought this size bottle 3 separate times now, and every time, when undoing the cork, almost half of the bottle has frothed out. What a waste of money. Each time they have been bought in store. You can hardly return it and say "I only got half out of this bottle". You don't get this spillage even with a small bottle. No idea why it keeps doing this, but I'll definitely not buy this size again.