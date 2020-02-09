Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

Good quality and fit my rubbish bin
The best
Yes, I think it is good quality, it's very sturdy, it holds a lot & I like the tie top & much prefer it to a drawstring top as there;s less to go wrong. I'd recommend it.
Very poor quality opening both ways and most of it couldn't be used
The bags open both ways, all of them, can't use them extremely bad quality
Poor quality, no good for rubbish
Poor quality, split as soon as anything heavier than paper put in them. Had to double them up and that still didn't help.