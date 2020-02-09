By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack
£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 20 bin bags tie-top.
  • Tie Top Refuse 20 Pack (50L)
  • Strong enough for your everyday needs. Made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Rim: 126cm approx. Length: 92cm approx. 50 litres approx. WARNINGS Keep this product away from Babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these sacks. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack. Made from 100% recycled plastic

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., ----

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Good quality and fit my rubbish bin

5 stars

Good quality and fit my rubbish bin

The best

5 stars

Yes, I think it is good quality, it's very sturdy, it holds a lot & I like the tie top & much prefer it to a drawstring top as there;s less to go wrong. I'd recommend it.

Very poor quality opening both ways and most of it

1 stars

Very poor quality opening both ways and most of it couldn't be used

The bags open both ways, all of them, can't use th

1 stars

The bags open both ways, all of them, can't use them extremely bad quality

Poor quality, no good for rubbish

1 stars

Poor quality, split as soon as anything heavier than paper put in them. Had to double them up and that still didn't help.

