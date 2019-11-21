By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Variety Pack Biscuits 700G

Write a review
Tesco Variety Pack Biscuits 700G
£ 1.00
£0.14/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 496kcal

Product Description

  • Biscuit barrel selection pack. Malted milk biscuits, nice desiccated coconut biscuits, bourbon cream biscuits and custard cream biscuits.
  • Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

70 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2079kJ / 496kcal270kJ / 64kcal
Fat22.6g2.9g
Saturates13.1g1.7g
Carbohydrate66.3g8.6g
Sugars34.3g4.5g
Fibre2.5g0.3g
Protein5.6g0.7g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 70 servings.--
  • One custard cream biscuit
    • Energy272kJ 65kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates1.6g
      8%
    • Sugars4.1g
      5%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2089kJ / 498kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavourings.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    70 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2089kJ / 498kcal272kJ / 65kcal
    Fat22.6g2.9g
    Saturates12.2g1.6g
    Carbohydrate67.5g8.8g
    Sugars31.3g4.1g
    Fibre1.9g0.2g
    Protein5.3g0.7g
    Salt0.4g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One bourbon biscuit
    • Energy270kJ 64kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates1.7g
      9%
    • Sugars4.5g
      5%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 496kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder (4.5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    70 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2079kJ / 496kcal270kJ / 64kcal
    Fat22.6g2.9g
    Saturates13.1g1.7g
    Carbohydrate66.3g8.6g
    Sugars34.3g4.5g
    Fibre2.5g0.3g
    Protein5.6g0.7g
    Salt0.3g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One malted milk biscuit
    • Energy184kJ 44kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.9g
      3%
    • Saturates0.9g
      5%
    • Sugars1.5g
      2%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2045kJ / 488kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    70 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2045kJ / 488kcal184kJ / 44kcal
    Fat21.2g1.9g
    Saturates10.0g0.9g
    Carbohydrate66.1g5.9g
    Sugars16.3g1.5g
    Fibre2.5g0.2g
    Protein6.9g0.6g
    Salt0.6g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One nice biscuit
    • Energy164kJ 39kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.6g
      2%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars1.9g
      2%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2049kJ / 488kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Desiccated Coconut (7%), Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Flavourings.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    70 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2049kJ / 488kcal164kJ / 39kcal
    Fat20.4g1.6g
    Saturates9.3g0.7g
    Carbohydrate68.9g5.5g
    Sugars23.2g1.9g
    Fibre2.3g0.2g
    Protein6.2g0.5g
    Salt0.7g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Good 'everyday' biscuits at a fantastic price.

5 stars

Amazing value for everyday use.

Lovely mix of tea dipping delight

5 stars

Good quality and reasonable price

Such good value for money for all my family to enj

5 stars

Such good value for money for all my family to enjoy ,put them in everytime now on my .online home delivery. my favorite list .many thanks

Great value for money

5 stars

These biscuits are great value for money and very popular in our household.....it is surprising how quickly they disappear too!

Used to be five. Now there four.

3 stars

These used to have 5 pkts of biscuits. They have taken the Shortcake one away.

