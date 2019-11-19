By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mistral Gin France 50Cl

Mistral Gin France 50Cl
£ 18.00
£36.00/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Gin Distilled with Provencal Botanicals
  • This gin is the result of our passion for all things Provence and is created using skills and knowledge that extend from a 100 year old distillery in the heart of Provence to the busy gin bars of London, the home of modern craft gin.
  • Using botanicals from the land carved by the Mistral wind our light pink gin features the botanicals of Provence with a fresh citrus flourish and by adding your favourite mixer you can enjoy a new experience from Provence lifestyle wherever you are!
  • 12 Botanicals
  • Maniguette, Coriander, Cardamon, Iris Root, Juniper, Pink Pepper, Eucalyptus, Fennel, Basil, Pink Grapefruit, Mint and Thyme
  • Hand crated in small batches
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of France

Additives

  • Contains Colours

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • EMB 04088B,
  • Alpes de Haute Provence,
  • France.

Return to

  • Contact us: info@mistralgin.fr

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

