Mistral Gin France 50Cl

- Premium Gin Distilled with Provencal Botanicals
- This gin is the result of our passion for all things Provence and is created using skills and knowledge that extend from a 100 year old distillery in the heart of Provence to the busy gin bars of London, the home of modern craft gin.
- Using botanicals from the land carved by the Mistral wind our light pink gin features the botanicals of Provence with a fresh citrus flourish and by adding your favourite mixer you can enjoy a new experience from Provence lifestyle wherever you are!
- 12 Botanicals
- Maniguette, Coriander, Cardamon, Iris Root, Juniper, Pink Pepper, Eucalyptus, Fennel, Basil, Pink Grapefruit, Mint and Thyme
- Hand crated in small batches
- Pack size: 50cl
20
40% vol
France
Spirits
Ambient
Product of France
- Contains Colours
- Bottled by:
- EMB 04088B,
- Alpes de Haute Provence,
- France.
- Contact us: info@mistralgin.fr
18 Years
500ml
