Tesco Finest 37.5Cl Valdobbiadene Docg Prosecco

Very disappointing. Extremely acidic. Not recommen
Very disappointing. Extremely acidic. Not recommended
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 288kJ / 69kcal
INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).
Veneto
White
4.2
11.5% vol
Cantine Maschio, 31028 Vazzola (TV), Italy
Natural Cork
by CR - Campegine, Italy
Italy
Wine
Glera
Ambient
Store in a cool dry place.
Crafted in Veneto, Italy
Bottle contains 3 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
37.5cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|288kJ / 69kcal
|360kJ / 87kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
suitable for vegetarian.warning for pregnancy.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019