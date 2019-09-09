Gordon's Premium Pink Gin & Tonic Premix 4 X 250Ml

Product Description
- Premium Pink Distilled Gin and Tonic
- Delight your senses with
- New Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin & Tonic in a pre-mixed can
- A delicious raspberry & redcurrant gin, crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the natural sweetness of raspberry and tang of redcurrant & perfectly mixed with Tonic.
- A delicious tasting & convenient way to enjoy Gordon's Premium Pink Gin & tonic wherever you are - relaxing with friends at home, at BBQ's, festivals or parties.
- Chill, pour & enjoy.
- Gordon's premium pink distilled gin perfectly mixed with tonic. Ready to drink in a 250ml can
- Gordon's Premium pink gin was inspired by Gordon's original 1880 pink gin recipe
- Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice and garnish with fresh strawberries
- Perfect to enjoy with friends at home or on the go
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.25
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Tanqueray Gordon & Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|281
|Energy (kcal)
|67
|Fat (g)
|0g
|of which saturates (g)
|0g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|8.7
|of which sugars (g)
|8.7
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|Salt (g)
|0
