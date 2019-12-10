Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin 70Cl

very nice to me - but enjoyment of taste is subjec
A refreshing change
I’ve tried a couple of the Whitley Neal flavoured gins, and I like this one very much. It has a refreshing subtle raspberry flavour and is not too sweet. Serve with plenty of tonic, a thick slice of lime and a sprig of mint, delicious 😋
Revolting.
Revolting. Tastes like bad cough medicine. I had one glass and spat it out. Waste of money. If I could submit a review without assigning a star then I would but that’s not possible. Hence one star and that’s being generous.