By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin 70Cl

3.5(3)Write a review
Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin 70Cl
£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Raspberry Gin
  • Bright flavours from Scottish raspberries, balanced with Juniper notes. A delicate sweetness rounds this deliciously vibrant gin.
  • A luscious handcrafted vibrant gin
  • Distilling for 8 generations
  • Inspired by Scotland
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Bright flavours from Scottish raspberries, balanced with Juniper notes. A delicate sweetness rounds this deliciously vibrant gin

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Halewood International Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD,
  • England.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD,
  • England.
  • www.whitleyneill.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

very nice to me - but enjoyment of taste is subjec

5 stars

very nice to me - but enjoyment of taste is subjective - it may not suit everyone

A refreshing change

4 stars

I’ve tried a couple of the Whitley Neal flavoured gins, and I like this one very much. It has a refreshing subtle raspberry flavour and is not too sweet. Serve with plenty of tonic, a thick slice of lime and a sprig of mint, delicious 😋

Revolting.

1 stars

Revolting. Tastes like bad cough medicine. I had one glass and spat it out. Waste of money. If I could submit a review without assigning a star then I would but that’s not possible. Hence one star and that’s being generous.

Usually bought next

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Schweppes Slimline Tonic Water 1Litre

£ 1.28
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here