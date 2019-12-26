By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(3)Write a review
Baileys Strawberries & Cream 70Cl
£ 16.00
£22.86/litre

Product Description

  • Irish Cream Liqueur
  • The luscious Irish Cream found in Baileys, infused with a delightful ripe strawberry flavour, the taste of delicious vanilla and a hint of white chocolate. Pour straight over ice, or indulge in a delicious cocktail or shake. Savour it alone or enjoy with friends for the ultimate treat.
  • Mmmm...yummy.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Alcohol Units

11.9

ABV

17% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store between 5° to 25° C / 41° to 77° FKeep out of direct sunlight Best Before End : See Base of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Strawberries & Cream Crush
  • 75mls. Baileys Strawberries & Cream over crushed ice.
  • Contains 10.5 g of alcohol.
  • Strawberries & Cream Colada
  • 25mls. Baileys Strawberries & Cream
  • 25mls. Coconut rum/vodka Blend with ice.
  • Garnish with strawberries.
  • Contains 11 g of alcohol, if Vodka @ 37.5% vol is used.
  • Strawberries & Cream Daiquiri
  • 50 mls. Baileys Strawberries & Cream 25 mls. White rum
  • Shake and serve or blend with ice.
  • Contains 14.5 g of alcohol, if White Rum @ 37.5% vol used.
  • Avoid citrus and acidic drinks as mixers.

Name and address

  • R&A Bailey & Co.,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • ROI: Locall from Republic of Ireland 1 850 78 78 78
  • For further information please contact:
Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml
Energy 1302kJ/313kcal

Good enema

2 stars

Tasted ok BUT everyone who drank it, had diarrhoea. The ones who didn't drink it had no problems.

Absolutely stunning!

5 stars

Absolutely stunning!

Very thin, like milkshake, no baileys taste.

3 stars

Very thin, like milkshake, no baileys taste.

