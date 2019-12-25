By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Branston Smooth Pickle 370G

Branston Smooth Pickle 370G
£ 1.50
£0.41/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Sweet Pickle with Mixed Vegetables and Spices
  • For other Branston delights visit www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk
  • The great taste of Branston with none of the chunks.
  • Have you tried?
  • Branston Caramelised Onion Chutney for a tasty alternative?
  • Green Dot
  • Please recycle this container
  • Branston is a registered trademark of Mizkan Euro Ltd.
  • Perfect for cooking
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables in variable proportions (37%) (Carrot, Rutabaga, Onion, Cauliflower), Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Date Paste (Dates, Rice Flour), Apple Pulp, Salt, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Colouring Food (Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Herb and Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep in the fridge and use within 6 weeks.Best Before End: See Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion: Use a spoon to add me to your favourite sandwich.

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • Customer Quality Guarantee:
  • If you are not entirely satisfied, please retain the packaging & contact as per below or visit our website.
  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone 0800 1577032

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold per 100g
Energy 693kJ/163kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which Saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrates 37.1g
of which Sugars 28.8g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 2.8g

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not for me

1 stars

just like a bottle of brown sauce, I love the original but bought this mistakenly, not realising it was smooth. nothing in it but a smooth sauce.

Perfect for fussy eaters

5 stars

Perfect for those of us who don't like lumps in our foods. Love the taste of branston pickle but the chunks made me gag and/or be sick. Now I can finally enjoy a cheese and pickle sandwich ❤

looks the same - But Perfect Product Ruined

1 stars

Unbelievable! Branston Pickle is the best thing since sliced bread, adds a lovely sweet and tangy crunch to a cheese sandwich. This however is very perplexing, I picked up this jar not realising this was a different product. Gone is all the crunchiness! Defeats the object of buying a pickle! I believe they put this in a squeeze bottle too and that's where it belongs! Not in a Jar! This would be useful for a bit of dipping sauce with cheese on toast, but may as well use brown sauce. Even smoothe peanut butter has a certain 'texture' that is reminiscent of the crunchier peanut butter. Not sure what Branston are trying to achieve here except lose all of their loyal customers! I will be buying Tesco sandwich pickle from now on and this expensive Jar of sauce can just go to waste or be used occasionally in leu of brown sauce. Feel like I've been duped and ripped off here this product looks almost identical from the 'real' Branston pickle, if you don't spot the small 'smoothe' marking you will be sorely disappointed by this product (if you are a fan of the original delicious crunchy pickle). Ruined my cheese sandwich this muck did, thanks a lot Branston here endeth my life long love of you're pickle. Grrrrrrrrrrrr 🙁

Second jar I have bought. They both tasted tainte

1 stars

Second jar I have bought. They both tasted tainted, strange taste.

Horrible.i won’t be buying again.Tastes weird.Will

1 stars

Horrible.i won’t be buying again.Tastes weird.Will be going back to my usual buy with small or normal chunks.

Would not buy again

1 stars

Bought this thinking it was the small chunks version (which I really like). Used with cheese and biscuits. Didn’t like the texture and thought it to have overpowering taste of vinegar. Disappointed that this will get wasted but do like the other versions of Branson pickle so will just have to be more careful what I am putting in my shopping basket next time,

Great Taste,

3 stars

Taste ok but you have to spread it on thick to get that Branston taste, Too smooth for my liking, prefer the small chunks for that little crunch.spreads easy though.

No Lumps - Great

5 stars

Love Branston, went off the lumps - this is the ideal solution :)

