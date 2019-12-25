Branston Smooth Pickle 370G

Not for me
just like a bottle of brown sauce, I love the original but bought this mistakenly, not realising it was smooth. nothing in it but a smooth sauce.
Perfect for fussy eaters
Perfect for those of us who don't like lumps in our foods. Love the taste of branston pickle but the chunks made me gag and/or be sick. Now I can finally enjoy a cheese and pickle sandwich ❤
looks the same - But Perfect Product Ruined
Unbelievable! Branston Pickle is the best thing since sliced bread, adds a lovely sweet and tangy crunch to a cheese sandwich. This however is very perplexing, I picked up this jar not realising this was a different product. Gone is all the crunchiness! Defeats the object of buying a pickle! I believe they put this in a squeeze bottle too and that's where it belongs! Not in a Jar! This would be useful for a bit of dipping sauce with cheese on toast, but may as well use brown sauce. Even smoothe peanut butter has a certain 'texture' that is reminiscent of the crunchier peanut butter. Not sure what Branston are trying to achieve here except lose all of their loyal customers! I will be buying Tesco sandwich pickle from now on and this expensive Jar of sauce can just go to waste or be used occasionally in leu of brown sauce. Feel like I've been duped and ripped off here this product looks almost identical from the 'real' Branston pickle, if you don't spot the small 'smoothe' marking you will be sorely disappointed by this product (if you are a fan of the original delicious crunchy pickle). Ruined my cheese sandwich this muck did, thanks a lot Branston here endeth my life long love of you're pickle. Grrrrrrrrrrrr 🙁
Second jar I have bought. They both tasted tainted, strange taste.
Horrible.i won’t be buying again.Tastes weird.Will be going back to my usual buy with small or normal chunks.
Would not buy again
Bought this thinking it was the small chunks version (which I really like). Used with cheese and biscuits. Didn’t like the texture and thought it to have overpowering taste of vinegar. Disappointed that this will get wasted but do like the other versions of Branson pickle so will just have to be more careful what I am putting in my shopping basket next time,
Great Taste,
Taste ok but you have to spread it on thick to get that Branston taste, Too smooth for my liking, prefer the small chunks for that little crunch.spreads easy though.
No Lumps - Great
Love Branston, went off the lumps - this is the ideal solution :)