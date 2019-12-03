By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cocoa Powder 200G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Cocoa Powder 200G
£ 1.80
£9.00/kg
One teaspoon
  • Energy61kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1524kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • Cocoa powder.
  • For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
  • DEEPLY CHOCOLATEY Made from 100% cocoa, ideal for rich bakes and hot drinks
  DEEPLY CHOCOLATEY Made from 100% cocoa, ideal for rich bakes and hot drinks
  • Deeply chocolatey
  • Made from 100% cocoa, ideal for rich bakes and hot drinks
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains 50 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tube. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1524kJ / 368kcal61kJ / 15kcal
Fat21.0g0.8g
Saturates12.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate11.1g0.4g
Sugars0.9g0.0g
Fibre28.3g1.1g
Protein19.5g0.8g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought for making hot chocolate but found it very

3 stars

Bought for making hot chocolate but found it very strange that there were no instructions on the tin!

Lovely product if you can get the lid off.

4 stars

The quality is really good and it makes a lovely hot drink . The only set back is the lid.How are we supposed to get it off? Many others like me suffer with painful twisted hands so have to leave the lid off after some one else had hooked it off for them in the first place Shame as this will stop me using it.

Not for cocoa!

3 stars

I didn't buy this for cake baking but to make a hot chocolatey drink instead of "hot chocolate" which I find too sweet. Trouble was, there weren't any instructions on how to do this so I had to look on line. Quite a palaver to make especially in a microwave so just gone back to having the hot sweetened milk from my childhood memories!

Cupcakes market ❤

5 stars

At Cupcake Market will use this product for all our chocolate cakes and cupcakes recipes. The favour is very good

It was only half full, was very disappointed becau

4 stars

It was only half full, was very disappointed because the product is very good.

