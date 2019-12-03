Tesco Cocoa Powder 200G

Bought for making hot chocolate but found it very
Bought for making hot chocolate but found it very strange that there were no instructions on the tin!
Lovely product if you can get the lid off.
The quality is really good and it makes a lovely hot drink . The only set back is the lid.How are we supposed to get it off? Many others like me suffer with painful twisted hands so have to leave the lid off after some one else had hooked it off for them in the first place Shame as this will stop me using it.
Not for cocoa!
I didn't buy this for cake baking but to make a hot chocolatey drink instead of "hot chocolate" which I find too sweet. Trouble was, there weren't any instructions on how to do this so I had to look on line. Quite a palaver to make especially in a microwave so just gone back to having the hot sweetened milk from my childhood memories!
Cupcakes market ❤
At Cupcake Market will use this product for all our chocolate cakes and cupcakes recipes. The favour is very good
It was only half full, was very disappointed becau
It was only half full, was very disappointed because the product is very good.