Toblerone Chocolate Bar 750G

Toblerone Chocolate Bar 750G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

25 g
  • Energy552 kJ 132 kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2209 kJ /

Product Description

  • Swiss milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat (10%).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Honey (3%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1, 6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Number of uses

25g = 1 triangle. 30 portions per bar

Distributor address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,

Return to

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.toblerone.com

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g25 g%* / 25 g
Energy 2209 kJ /552 kJ /7 %
-529 kcal132 kcal
Fat 29 g7,1 g10 %
of which saturates 17 g4,2 g21 %
Carbohydrate 61 g15 g6 %
of which sugars 60 g15 g17 %
Fibre 2,4 g0,6 g-
Protein 5,6 g1,4 g3 %
Salt 0,12 g0,03 g<1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

