By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Volvic Touch Of Fruit Strawberry Sugar Free 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Volvic Touch Of Fruit Strawberry Sugar Free 75Cl
£ 1.15
£1.54/100ml

Offer

1 serving (250ml)
  • Energy6 kJ 2 kcal
    0%
  • Fat0.0g
    0%
  • Saturates0.0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3 kJ

Product Description

  • Still natural mineral water drink with natural flavourings and sweeteners.
  • Refreshingly fruity volcanic water with a touch of natural strawberry flavour
  • Sugar free
  • Pack size: 75ml
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Volvic Natural Mineral Water (99.8%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)

Storage

Store in a clean, cool and dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.After opening: Keep in the fridge and drink within a week Best before date indicated on bottle neck.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 3 servings of 250 ml

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Waters Helpline
  • (UK) 0800 4580366
  • (ROI) 1800 949993

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper serving 250 ml% RI* (250 ml)
Energy3 kJ6 kJ0 %
-1 kcal2 kcal0 %
Fat0.0 g0.0 g0 %
of which saturates0.0 g0.0 g0 %
Carbohydrate0.0 g0.0 g0 %
of which sugars0.0 g0.0 g0 %
Protein0.0 g0.0 g0 %
Salt<0.01 g<0.01 g0 %
*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
This bottle contains 3 servings of 250 ml---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Volvic Sugar Free Summer Fruit Water 1.5L

£ 1.05
£0.70/litre

Robinsons Orange & Pineapple No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Tesco Cheddar Ploughman's Sub

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

7Up Free 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here