Cano Water Still Spring Water Resealable 500Ml

First came across these in a motorway service station, great idea and resealable. Have been refilling it and resealing it for use during the day.
Brill loved it great idea to save use of plastic bottles
LOVE IT
BEST. INVENTION. EVER.
Why did you buy the product -- I bought the produc
Why did you buy the product -- I bought the product so i could reduce my plastic impact. What did you like/not like about it – I love this product because it reduces the impact of plastic in the world and i keeps ice cold for hours compared to other plastic water bottles because it is a can. I would recommend this product to anyone that is interested in reducing their plastic impact but still want a portable way to have water on the go.