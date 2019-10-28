By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Cano Water Still Spring Water Resealable 500Ml
Product Description

  • Natural Spring Water
  • Natural Spring Water from the Austrian Alps, in a resealable can. Canned at source. pH Level 7.9
  • Sealed from light and air, CanO Water stays cool and fresh.
  • CanO Water was created in response to the damaging impact plastic bottles have on the environment. The idea was born when three close friends took a trip to Thailand and saw the devastating effects of plastic pollution in the oceans first hand.
  • Highly sustainable, recyclable and resealable, our cans (made of an average of 68% recycled material) are filled with Still or Sparkling Natural Spring Water (pH 7.9), sourced directly from the foothills of the Austrian Alps.
  • Aluminium cans are the most recycled and recyclable drinks packaging on the market. When you recycle your can it will be back on the shelf in as little as 6 weeks, and there's no need to worry about our smart lid as it doesn't affect the recyclability of the can, just throw the can in the recycling bin once finished.
  • Good planets are hard to find, please recycle responsibly
  • Reselable lid
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Natural Spring Water

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • CanO Water,
  • Unit 418,
  • WD6 3TN.

Return to

  • CanO Water,
  • Unit 418,
  • WD6 3TN.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

First came across these in a motorway service stat

5 stars

First came across these in a motorway service station, great idea and resealable. Have been refilling it and resealing it for use during the day.

Brill loved it great idea to save use of plastic b

5 stars

Brill loved it great idea to save use of plastic bottles

LOVE IT

5 stars

BEST. INVENTION. EVER.

Why did you buy the product -- I bought the produc

5 stars

Why did you buy the product -- I bought the product so i could reduce my plastic impact. What did you like/not like about it – I love this product because it reduces the impact of plastic in the world and i keeps ice cold for hours compared to other plastic water bottles because it is a can. I would recommend this product to anyone that is interested in reducing their plastic impact but still want a portable way to have water on the go.

