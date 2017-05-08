By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fini Cinema Mix 180G

Fini Cinema Mix 180G
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Product Description

  • Gummy Jellies.
  • It's Fun, It's Fini
  • finiworld.com
  • Gluten free
  • 100% yummy
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatine, Starch, Acids (E330, E270), Acidity Regulator (E325), Humectant (E420), Gelling Agent: Pectin, Flavourings, Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant), Glazing Agents (E901, E903), Colours: E100, E120, E133, E160c, E171

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles Milk Derivatives

Name and address

  • Fini Golosinas España, S.L.U.
  • Ctra. Madrid Km. 385,
  • 3500 Molina De Segura (Murcia),
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Email: fini@fini.es
  • www.fini.es

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1360 kJ
-320 kcal
Fat 0 g
Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 75 g
Sugars 54 g
Protein 5 g
Salt 0.10 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

