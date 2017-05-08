Fini Cinema Mix 180G

Product Description
- Gummy Jellies.
- It's Fun, It's Fini
- finiworld.com
- Gluten free
- 100% yummy
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatine, Starch, Acids (E330, E270), Acidity Regulator (E325), Humectant (E420), Gelling Agent: Pectin, Flavourings, Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant), Glazing Agents (E901, E903), Colours: E100, E120, E133, E160c, E171
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles Milk Derivatives
Name and address
- Fini Golosinas España, S.L.U.
- Ctra. Madrid Km. 385,
- 3500 Molina De Segura (Murcia),
- Spain.
Return to
- Email: fini@fini.es
- www.fini.es
Net Contents
180g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1360 kJ
|-
|320 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|75 g
|Sugars
|54 g
|Protein
|5 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
