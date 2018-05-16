By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brussels Sprouts Wth Herb Butter & Bacon 300G

Tesco Brussels Sprouts Wth Herb Butter & Bacon 300G

½ of a pack
  • Energy601kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 432kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts and smoked bacon with a herb butter.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • Beechwood Smoked Bacon Seasoned with herb and garlic butter
  • Seasoned with herb and garlic butter
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts, Smoked Bacon (16%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Herb Butter (5%) [Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Thyme, Chive, Cracked Black Pepper].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times. For best results heat in the microwave.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-23 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (139g**)
Energy432kJ / 104kcal601kJ / 145kcal
Fat6.2g8.6g
Saturates3.1g4.3g
Carbohydrate5.0g7.0g
Sugars2.6g3.6g
Fibre3.9g5.4g
Protein5.1g7.1g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 300g typically weighs 278g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

