Panadol Original Pain Relief Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 12s

Panadol Original Tablets 12s

Effective Pain Reliever and Fever Reducer Headache Tension headache Pain of mild arthritis Period pain Feverishness Aches and pains of colds and flu Migraine Backache Rheumatic and muscle pain Toothache Sore throat Helps reduce temperature Pnadol Original Tablets are an effective pain reliever and fever reducer and are suitable for all ages from 10 years old.

Ingredients

Each tablet contains the active ingredient Paracetamol 500 mg, Also contains Potassium Sorbate (E 202). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Net Contents

12 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage