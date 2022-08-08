We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Panadol Original Pain Relief Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 12s

4.7(3)
Low Everyday Price

£0.90

£0.08/each

Panadol Original Tablets 12s
Effective Pain Reliever and Fever ReducerHeadacheTension headachePain of mild arthritisPeriod painFeverishnessAches and pains of colds and fluMigraineBackacheRheumatic and muscle painToothacheSore throatHelps reduce temperaturePnadol Original Tablets are an effective pain reliever and fever reducer and are suitable for all ages from 10 years old.

Ingredients

Each tablet contains the active ingredient Paracetamol 500 mg, Also contains Potassium Sorbate (E 202). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Net Contents

12 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

How to Take For oral use: Adults (including the elderly) and children aged 16 years and over Take 1-2 tablets every 4 to 6 hours as required. Do not take more frequently than every 4 hours. Do not take more than 8 tablets in 24 hours. Children aged 10-15 years: Give 1 tablet every 4 to 6 hours as required. Do not take more than 4 tablets in 24 hours. Do not give to children for longer than 3 days without consulting a doctor. Do not give to children under I0 years of age. Do not give more frequently than every 4 hours. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before taking these tablets

