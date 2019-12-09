Polly Pocket Big Pocket World

Addictive cake set!
This is a great and entertaining cake set. My 5 year old especially loved sticking the cute little dollies in the cake! The additional stickers provided were another fun activity for my daughter. She absolutely loved the toy which she found very interesting as she is fond of birthdays and parties. Loved the compact size as everything locks well inside and the cake slice itself is easy to carry. Perfect toy for a 5year old!
Great toy for travelling
This toy is compact and definitely suitable if you are looking for a toy to take with you on journeys - be them long or short. There are plenty of “play” options which my 5yo is still finding out from magnetic “Pollys” who can go on a horse roundabout, chairs or in the “house”. There is a lovely heart ring you can use to create a cake ring but she needed help with the transition from one to another as she didn’t have the strength to get the heart out. Love that all the toys fit into the cake when it’s shut reducing the chance of losing what are small pieces (especially when her baby sister is around!) A lovely toy which feeds my daughter imagination!
Great quality clever fun product
My 6 year old daughter loves this and has been taking it everywhere with her. It is very compact and cleverly made. I was a bit worried as it is very small, but the characters fit onto the different parts very well. For example the dolls can swing on the hoops and skate on the scooter and skateboard. It is excellent for imaginative play, and great for making up scenarios.
Lots of fun
My daughter absolutely loves her Polly Pocket. There is so much included inside the birthday cake slice. There is a little disco floor for the dolls to spin on and you can store them in the birthday cake. There is also a ring hidden inside the present. There's a lot included in a compact space, such a great design!
Hours of fun!
We were so pleased with the polly pocket, my daughter had so much fun playing with it the only problem we found was having a smaller child with the little bits, but apart from that my daughter loved it!!
Lovely toy
It’s a lovely toy my daughter can’t stop playing with it. It is small so can be taken while travelling to keep the kids busy.
Fantastic and fun.
What a brilliant toy for imaginative play! My 5 year old daughter absolutely adores this Polly pocket, it’s been a big hit. The sticky pads that can be placed anywhere for the dolls to stand is a brilliant feature, and so much fun! The fact that this Polly pocket has so many different areas of interest (pool/gym/canteen/classroom) has kept the fun going for a lot longer, and the two little dolls along with the scooter and skateboard are brilliant. This toy will be played with over and over. It’s the perfect size to pop in a small child’s bag for taking on little trips, wen just to the shops! I’m very impressed, as is my daughter.
Fabulous toy
My daughter is 5 and has really enjoyed playing with her Polly Pocket. She uses her imagination and has had hours of fun playing with it.
Polly pocket birthday bash
I’m so happy with this product, my daughter (5) has had hours of fun with it. She loves the secret compartments polly can fit into and the surprise ring for herself to wear. Lovely bright colours, stickers for extra fun, everything a little girl could ask for. And the best bit is it all fits inside the play set so you can take it along with you, anywhere you go for endless fun. Will definitely be buying more polly pocket sets!
Blast from the past!
I used to have Polly Pocket in the nineties but it has been a lot more improved! Polly and her friend are now made out of gel, not hard plastic so they are easier to handle. There are multiple ways to play. E.g the lockers fold down and become a table with 4 seats, there is a little swimming pool, a gym and basketball court. The only downside is the blackboard that slides up, doesn’t stay up for long, but this isn’t a massive issue. A lot of thought has gone into making such a small toy. I’m sure your kids will love playing with it as do mine.