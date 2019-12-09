Polly Pocket Big Pocket World

Addictive cake set! 5 stars Review from mattel.com 23rd September 2019 This is a great and entertaining cake set. My 5 year old especially loved sticking the cute little dollies in the cake! The additional stickers provided were another fun activity for my daughter. She absolutely loved the toy which she found very interesting as she is fond of birthdays and parties. Loved the compact size as everything locks well inside and the cake slice itself is easy to carry. Perfect toy for a 5year old!

Great toy for travelling 5 stars Review from mattel.com 9th September 2019 This toy is compact and definitely suitable if you are looking for a toy to take with you on journeys - be them long or short. There are plenty of “play” options which my 5yo is still finding out from magnetic “Pollys” who can go on a horse roundabout, chairs or in the “house”. There is a lovely heart ring you can use to create a cake ring but she needed help with the transition from one to another as she didn’t have the strength to get the heart out. Love that all the toys fit into the cake when it’s shut reducing the chance of losing what are small pieces (especially when her baby sister is around!) A lovely toy which feeds my daughter imagination!

Great quality clever fun product 4 stars Review from mattel.com 4th September 2019 My 6 year old daughter loves this and has been taking it everywhere with her. It is very compact and cleverly made. I was a bit worried as it is very small, but the characters fit onto the different parts very well. For example the dolls can swing on the hoops and skate on the scooter and skateboard. It is excellent for imaginative play, and great for making up scenarios.

Lots of fun 5 stars Review from mattel.com 4th September 2019 My daughter absolutely loves her Polly Pocket. There is so much included inside the birthday cake slice. There is a little disco floor for the dolls to spin on and you can store them in the birthday cake. There is also a ring hidden inside the present. There's a lot included in a compact space, such a great design!

Hours of fun! 4 stars Review from mattel.com 1st September 2019 We were so pleased with the polly pocket, my daughter had so much fun playing with it the only problem we found was having a smaller child with the little bits, but apart from that my daughter loved it!!

Lovely toy 5 stars Review from mattel.com 21st August 2019 It’s a lovely toy my daughter can’t stop playing with it. It is small so can be taken while travelling to keep the kids busy.

Fantastic and fun. 5 stars Review from mattel.com 19th August 2019 What a brilliant toy for imaginative play! My 5 year old daughter absolutely adores this Polly pocket, it’s been a big hit. The sticky pads that can be placed anywhere for the dolls to stand is a brilliant feature, and so much fun! The fact that this Polly pocket has so many different areas of interest (pool/gym/canteen/classroom) has kept the fun going for a lot longer, and the two little dolls along with the scooter and skateboard are brilliant. This toy will be played with over and over. It’s the perfect size to pop in a small child’s bag for taking on little trips, wen just to the shops! I’m very impressed, as is my daughter.

Fabulous toy 5 stars Review from mattel.com 19th August 2019 My daughter is 5 and has really enjoyed playing with her Polly Pocket. She uses her imagination and has had hours of fun playing with it.

Polly pocket birthday bash 5 stars Review from mattel.com 19th August 2019 I’m so happy with this product, my daughter (5) has had hours of fun with it. She loves the secret compartments polly can fit into and the surprise ring for herself to wear. Lovely bright colours, stickers for extra fun, everything a little girl could ask for. And the best bit is it all fits inside the play set so you can take it along with you, anywhere you go for endless fun. Will definitely be buying more polly pocket sets!