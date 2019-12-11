Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini's Bag 125G

- Energy615 kJ 147 kcal7%
Product Description
- Milk chocolates flavoured with real orange.
- Made with real orange oil
- "Mini, but mightily orangey"
- Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
4-5 portions per bag
Name and address
- Carambar and Co.,
- 9 rue Maurice Mallet,
- 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux,
- France.
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 7 segments (28 g)
|%* / Per 7 segments (28 g)
|Energy
|2180 kJ
|615 kJ
|-
|520 kcal
|147 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|28 g
|8.0 g
|11 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|4.8 g
|24 %
|Carbohydrate
|59.5 g
|17 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|58.5 g
|16.5 g
|18 %
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.38 g
|0.07 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
