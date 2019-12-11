By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini's Bag 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g
28 g
  • Energy615 kJ 147 kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2180 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates flavoured with real orange.
  • Made with real orange oil
  • "Mini, but mightily orangey"
  • Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

4-5 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Carambar and Co.,
  • 9 rue Maurice Mallet,
  • 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux,
  • France.
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 7 segments (28 g)%* / Per 7 segments (28 g)
Energy 2180 kJ615 kJ
-520 kcal147 kcal7 %
Fat 28 g8.0 g11 %
of which saturates 17 g4.8 g24 %
Carbohydrate 59.5 g17 g7 %
of which sugars 58.5 g16.5 g18 %
Fibre 2.4 g0.6 g-
Protein 5.8 g1.5 g3 %
Salt 0.38 g0.07 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

