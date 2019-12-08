Maltesers Truffles Large Gift Box 336G

So delicious
Amazing, they are the most delicious truffles. I would highly recommend.
Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Portions per pack: ~18, Portion size: 18g
336g ℮
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18g (%*)
|Energy
|2357kJ
|424kJ (5%)
|-
|565kcal
|102kcal (5%)
|Fat
|36g
|6.4g (9%)
|of which saturates
|20g
|3.6g (18%)
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|9.6g (4%)
|of which sugars
|48g
|8.7g (10%)
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.2g (2%)
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
