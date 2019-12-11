By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 10 Tail On Breaded King Prawns 130G

4(1)Write a review
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

One tail on King prawn
  • Energy142kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • 10 King prawns (Penaeus vannamei) coated in breadcrumb
  • For more information please visit realfood.tesco
  • Succulent prawns coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish
  Succulent prawns coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Responsibly sourcing our prawns is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Crispy & juicy
  Succulent prawns coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

King Prawn (Crustacean) (57%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 pieces

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains shell.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tail on King prawn (12g)
Energy1187kJ / 283kcal142kJ / 34kcal
Fat12.3g1.5g
Saturates5.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate29.1g3.5g
Sugars1.8g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein13.5g1.6g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

I enjoy these

4 stars

I really do enjoy these and wonderful as a snack.

