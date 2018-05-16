By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Truffles Small Gift Box 54G

image 1 of Maltesers Truffles Small Gift Box 54G
Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
  • The unique crunchy and malty taste of Maltesers with the creamy texture of a truffle
  • Maltesers Truffles…Creamy, crunchy, truffly
  • Creamy, crunchy, truffly
  • Perfect as a little gift
  • Share with friends and family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 54g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almond, Hazelnut

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3; Portion size: 18g

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Net Contents

54g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
Energy 2357kJ424kJ (5%)
-565kcal102kcal (5%)
Fat 36g6.4g (9%)
of which saturates 20g3.6g (18%)
Carbohydrate 53g9.6g (4%)
of which sugars 48g8.7g (10%)
Protein 6.7g1.2g (2%)
Salt 0.40g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

