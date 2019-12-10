Tesco Finest Chocolate Yule Log

Too rich and dry
Was far better last year. Very rich and very dry. Can't eat much without feeling a bit sick. Sorry.
yummy
yummy in tummy
The best chocolate log around.
Not that bad..
Not that bad, better than the Co-op one, whose ganache was harder, and the cake dry.. Far too sweet though, there's no need to make things so sweet! They'd still be nice and Chocolatey.. The cake has a short shelf life due to the fresh ganache..
Not happy, bought this to have at christmas and it has a short shelf life
Too dry and tasteless
Too dry and chocolate falls off. Previous ones were far better
Really dry sponge and the icing was rock hard. very disappointing.
Has this product got smaller? I buy Tesco Finest each year and it has certainly shrunk. Disappointing. Sorry Tesco, not one of your Finest moments.
It was like eating a dry bath sponge covered in 2 bags of icing sugar.(not that I have ever eaten a bath sponge.) Far too sweet and the cake is far too dry. By far the worst of Tescos cakes.