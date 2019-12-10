By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chocolate Yule Log

Tesco Finest Chocolate Yule Log

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

1/8 of a yule log
  • Energy1077kJ 257kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars24.4g
    27%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1795kJ / 428kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge roll filled with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and finished with Belgian milk chocolate frosting and gold lustred Belgian milk chocolate curls.
  • Hand rolled and decorated. Moist chocolate sponge, rolled with buttercream and generously covered with rich milk chocolate. Hand finished with a creamy Belgian chocolate frosting.
  • ©Tesco 2019.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Milk Chocolate Enrobing (11%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Mango Kernel Fat], Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Belgian Milk Chocolate (3.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate Curls (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Soya Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Concentrated Grape Juice, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Acetic Acid), Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Base. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a yule log (60g)
Energy1795kJ / 428kcal1077kJ / 257kcal
Fat19.8g11.9g
Saturates11.6g7.0g
Carbohydrate57.2g34.3g
Sugars40.6g24.4g
Fibre2.3g1.4g
Protein4.2g2.5g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Too rich and dry

2 stars

Was far better last year. Very rich and very dry. Can't eat much without feeling a bit sick. Sorry.

yummy

5 stars

yummy in tummy

The best chocolate log around.

5 stars

The best chocolate log around.

Not that bad..

4 stars

Not that bad, better than the Co-op one, whose ganache was harder, and the cake dry.. Far too sweet though, there's no need to make things so sweet! They'd still be nice and Chocolatey.. The cake has a short shelf life due to the fresh ganache..

Not happy, bought this to have at christmas and it

1 stars

Not happy, bought this to have at christmas and it has a short shelf life

Too dry and tasteless

2 stars

Too dry and chocolate falls off. Previous ones were far better

Really dry sponge and the icing was rock hard. ver

2 stars

Really dry sponge and the icing was rock hard. very disappointing.

Has this product got smaller? I buy Tesco Finest

3 stars

Has this product got smaller? I buy Tesco Finest each year and it has certainly shrunk. Disappointing. Sorry Tesco, not one of your Finest moments.

It was like eating a dry bath sponge covered in 2

1 stars

It was like eating a dry bath sponge covered in 2 bags of icing sugar.(not that I have ever eaten a bath sponge.) Far too sweet and the cake is far too dry. By far the worst of Tescos cakes.

