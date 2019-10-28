Robinsons Refresh'd Orange & Passion Fruit 500Ml
Offer
- Energy75kJ 18kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 30kJ/7kcal
Product Description
- Still Spring Water Drink with Orange and Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate and Sweetener
- Enjoy the pure refreshment of water and fruity juice with Robinsons Refresh'd where the best of Robinsons meets the best of nature
- We've taken pure spring water, added a dash of fruity juice and steered clear of anything artificial; using only naturally sourced, mouth-watering ingredients for a deliciously refreshing, thirst-quenching drink.
- When Robinsons and water get together, great things happen!
- Simply real fruit
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Naturally sourced ingredients
- Pack size: 500ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water (86%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 12%, Passion Fruit 1%), Natural Orange and Passion Fruit Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Carrot Concentrate, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Storage
To enjoy at its best, keep it cool and out of the sun. If you don't drink it all in one go, keep in the fridge and enjoy within 3 days. And when you're done, pop the bottle in the recycling.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use as the juice might settle at the bottom.
Number of uses
2 servings per bottle so there's plenty for the day ahead
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|30kJ/7kcal
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|- of which Sugars
|1.3g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019