Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Sandwich 96G

£ 1.50
£1.57/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 19.2 g contains
  • Energy420 kJ 100 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.5 g
    8%
  • Saturates3.1 g
    15%
  • Sugars9.2 g
    10%
  • Salt0.10 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2186 kJ / 523 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with 20 biscuits and a vanilla flavour filling (11 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 96g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Fat, Salt, Acidity Regulators (E501, E500), Raising Agent (E503), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

5 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

96g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 2 chunks (19.2 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2186 kJ / 523 kcal420 kJ / 100 kcal8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
Fat 28 g5.5 g70 g
of which Saturates 16 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 59 g11 g260 g
of which Sugars 48 g9.2 g90 g
Fibre 2.2 g0.4 g-
Protein 6.7 g1.3 g50 g
Salt 0.50 g0.10 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

