Cadbury Double Decker 10 Pack 400G

image 1 of Cadbury Double Decker 10 Pack 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 40 g contains
  • Energy779 kJ 185 kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.9 g
    10%
  • Saturates3.6 g
    18%
  • Sugars22 g
    24%
  • Salt0.08 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1948 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with smooth, chewy nougat (38 %) and crisp, crunchy cereal (9 %) filling bar.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • The double filling bar
  • New** 10 bars
  • **Now with an extra bar

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Egg White, Flavourings (from Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

10 x 40 g bars

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (40 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1948 kJ779 kJ8400 kJ /
-464 kcal185 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 17 g6.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 9.1 g3.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate 73 g29 g260 g
of which Sugars 55 g22 g90 g
Fibre 1.6 g0.6 g-
Protein 3.7 g1.5 g50 g
Salt 0.19 g0.08 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

