Cadbury Wispa 10 Pack 255G
- Energy589 kJ 141 kcal7%
- Fat8.7 g12%
- Saturates5.3 g26%
- Sugars13 g14%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2309 kJ
Product Description
- Textured milk chocolate bar.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- The tiniest bubbles, the biggest taste
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 255g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
10 x 25.5 g bars per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
10 x 25.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (25.5 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2309 kJ
|589 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|554 kcal
|141 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|34 g
|8.7 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|21 g
|5.3 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|14 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|52 g
|13 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|7.1 g
|1.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
