By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Salted Caramel Chocolate & Peanut Pretzel Mix 300G

4.2(9)Write a review
Tesco Salted Caramel Chocolate & Peanut Pretzel Mix 300G
£ 2.25
£0.75/100g
Per 25g
  • Energy575kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2301kJ / 553kcal

Product Description

  • Mix of salted peanuts, pretzel pieces, caramel malt balls, caramel peanuts and salted peanuts coated in white chocolade with caramel and caramel buttons.
  • BELGIAN CHOCOLATE With sallted caramel chocolate peanuts, malt balls and caramel buttons We've made our nibbles crisp and crunchy, with a careful balance of sweet and savoury. So you can share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut (38%), White Chocolate with Caramel (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Caramel Powder [Sucrose, Dried Skimmed Milk], Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Salt], Pretzel Pieces (20%) [Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Malt Balls (2.0%) [Rice Flour, Malted Wheat, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Modified Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.Also, may contain nuts and sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2301kJ / 553kcal575kJ / 138kcal
Fat36.0g9.0g
Saturates11.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate37.7g9.4g
Sugars22.8g5.7g
Fibre4.8g1.2g
Protein16.9g4.2g
Salt1.2g0.30g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely delicious!!! Always an absolute must bu

5 stars

Absolutely delicious!!! Always an absolute must buy... Please make available all year round!!!!

So moreish.

5 stars

So moreish.

Yummy

5 stars

I love the mixture of peanuts, pretzels and chocolate. Love the sweet and salty mix. Perfect for a treat snack over the festive period, but i would love if they were available all year. It's a great addition and very addictive.

Addictive so be careful

5 stars

Perfect mix of salty to sweet, very tasty and perfect addition to the Christmas table .

Yummilicious, bootilicious

5 stars

yummilicious! Don't buy, please, so that there's more for me :)

A disappointing waste of money and calories

1 stars

Don't waste your money on this product. Too high a ratio of pretzels, chocolate tastes cheap. Overall flat and stale taste. I won't buy any more. Not a patch on the chocolate covered pretzels, which are moreish.

Not just for Christmas!?!

5 stars

I absolutely love this! The perfect balance of salty and sweet all in one bag. Tesco, why can't this be avaible all year round please???

Really nice snack

5 stars

Really nice snack

Would not buy again

2 stars

Very salty, pretzels are much smaller than they look on the packaging and mostly salted peanuts

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here