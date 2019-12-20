Tesco Salted Caramel Chocolate & Peanut Pretzel Mix 300G

Absolutely delicious!!! Always an absolute must bu
Absolutely delicious!!! Always an absolute must buy... Please make available all year round!!!!
So moreish.
Yummy
I love the mixture of peanuts, pretzels and chocolate. Love the sweet and salty mix. Perfect for a treat snack over the festive period, but i would love if they were available all year. It's a great addition and very addictive.
Addictive so be careful
Perfect mix of salty to sweet, very tasty and perfect addition to the Christmas table .
Yummilicious, bootilicious
yummilicious! Don't buy, please, so that there's more for me :)
A disappointing waste of money and calories
Don't waste your money on this product. Too high a ratio of pretzels, chocolate tastes cheap. Overall flat and stale taste. I won't buy any more. Not a patch on the chocolate covered pretzels, which are moreish.
Not just for Christmas!?!
I absolutely love this! The perfect balance of salty and sweet all in one bag. Tesco, why can't this be avaible all year round please???
Really nice snack
Would not buy again
Very salty, pretzels are much smaller than they look on the packaging and mostly salted peanuts