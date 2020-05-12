Stock Knoppers Milk And Nut Wafers 75G

Product Description
- Filled wafers (milk filling 30.2%, nougat filling 29.4%)
- Green Dot
- Pack size: 75G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder* (13.5%), Wheat Flour (12.3%), Hazelnuts (9.1%), Wholegrain Wheat Flour (6.1%), Cocoa, Butterfat* (Milk) (2.6%), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Whey Product (Milk), Whole Milk Powder (0.2%), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ground Peanuts, *Total Milk content 10%
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Almonds, other Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Best before: see back of pack. Store in cool and dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Name and address
- August Storck KG,
- Waldstr. 27,
- D-13403,
- Berlin.
Return to
- August Storck KG,
- Waldstr. 27,
- D-13403,
- Berlin.
- www.storck.com
- www.knoppers.com
Net Contents
3 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2301kJ/551kcal
|Fat
|33.2g
|of which saturates
|18.6g
|Carbohydrate
|52.4g
|of which sugars
|35.2g
|Protein
|8.9g
|Salt
|0.39g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020