Milka Chocolate Hazelnut Bar 100G

Product Description
- Alpine milk chocolate with hazelnut pieces.
- 100% alpine milk chocolate
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnut Pieces (9%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Hazelnut Paste, Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum in the Alpine Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids: 18% minimum in the Alpine Milk Chocolate
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts and Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Distributor address
- Mondelez Polska Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Domaniewska 49,
- 02-672 Warszawa.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|16,7 g
|%* / 16,7 g
|Energy
|2267 kJ
|379 kJ
|-
|543 kcal
|91 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|32,0 g
|5,4 g
|8 %
|of which saturates
|17,0 g
|2,8 g
|14 %
|Carbohydrate
|54,0 g
|9,1 g
|3 %
|of which sugars
|53,0 g
|8,9 g
|10 %
|Fibre
|2,5 g
|0,4 g
|-
|Protein
|7,1 g
|1,2 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0,34 g
|0,06 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|16.7 g = 4 chunks, 6 x 4 chunks per tablet
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
