Milka Chocolate Hazelnut Bar 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
16,7 g
  • Energy379 kJ 91 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2267 kJ

Product Description

  • Alpine milk chocolate with hazelnut pieces.
  • 100% alpine milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnut Pieces (9%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Hazelnut Paste, Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum in the Alpine Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids: 18% minimum in the Alpine Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts and Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Distributor address

  • Mondelez Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Domaniewska 49,
  • 02-672 Warszawa.

Return to

  • www.milka.com.pl

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g16,7 g%* / 16,7 g
Energy 2267 kJ379 kJ
-543 kcal91 kcal5 %
Fat 32,0 g5,4 g8 %
of which saturates 17,0 g2,8 g14 %
Carbohydrate 54,0 g9,1 g3 %
of which sugars 53,0 g8,9 g10 %
Fibre 2,5 g0,4 g-
Protein 7,1 g1,2 g2 %
Salt 0,34 g0,06 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) ---
16.7 g = 4 chunks, 6 x 4 chunks per tablet---

