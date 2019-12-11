Sacla Nduja Pesto 90G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • 'Nduja Pesto.
  • Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe inspiration.
  • This special Pesto adds a big burst of Italian flavour to pasta, pizza and canapés. With spicy Italian sausage
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, 'Nduja (11%) (Pork, Chilli Pepper, Salt), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Basil, Red Peppers, Pepper Flakes, Potato Flakes, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Salt, Dried Chilli Pepper, Wine Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Spices

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts

Storage

Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir 1/2 jar into 100g hot pasta and serve.

Warnings

  • IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.

Name and address

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1370kJ, 331kcal
Fat 30g
Of which Saturates 5.7g
Carbohydrate 8.2g
Of which Sugars 3.0g
Fibre 1.2g
Protein 6.5g
Salt 1.2g

Safety information

IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.

Nduja Goodness

5 stars

Great taste of nduja with lovely pesto quite a small pot but packs a nice punch

