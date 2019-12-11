Sacla Nduja Pesto 90G

Nduja Goodness
Great taste of nduja with lovely pesto quite a small pot but packs a nice punch
Tomato Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, 'Nduja (11%) (Pork, Chilli Pepper, Salt), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Basil, Red Peppers, Pepper Flakes, Potato Flakes, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Salt, Dried Chilli Pepper, Wine Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Spices
Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1370kJ, 331kcal
|Fat
|30g
|Of which Saturates
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|Of which Sugars
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.
