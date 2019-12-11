Sacla Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto 190G
Product Description
- Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto with Tofu.
- Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
- Reduced Fat*
- *38% less fat than Sacla' No. 2 Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto.
- We've been making Pesto in Italy for generations and our reduced fat recipe lets everyone enjoy the taste of Italy.
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No added salt
- Vegan
- Pack size: 190g
Tomato Purée (53%), Basil (20%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Tofu (3%) (Water, Soya Beans), Natural Flavourings, Peppers, Cashew Nuts, Tomato Flakes (1.5%), Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Pine Kernels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- May also contain other Nuts
Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
- Stir through pasta, salads and pair with fish or chicken.
- IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
190g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|803kJ/194kcal
|Fat
|17g
|Of which Saturates
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|Of which Sugars
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
