Quaker Oat So Simple Original Porridge Sachet 20X27g

image 1 of Quaker Oat So Simple Original Porridge Sachet 20X27g
Each 27g serving with 180ml of semi skimmed milk contains:
  • Energy760kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1557 kJ

Product Description

  • Original Microwaveable Oats
  • Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness?
  • This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning
  • We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast***
  • You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com
  • Magic breakfast, fuel for learning
  • ***Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
  • For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook
  • For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
  • Helps lower Cholesterol†
  • †Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease.
  • In each Quaker Oat so Simple bowl you will find delicious oats bursting with goodness
  • To make your Quaker porridge quick to prepare we simply roll the oats to perfect thickness
  • Oat beta-glucan 3.6g per 100g.
  • Each serving (27g) contains 33% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
  • 100% wholegrain
  • Ready in 2 mins
  • Helps lower cholesterol
  • No added sugar
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 540g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat, Barley and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See side of pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
1 Simply boil 180ml (one sachet) of milk in a saucepan.
2 Stir in contents of one sachet of oats.
3 Simmer for 2 mins, or until milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.

Number of uses

This pack contains 20 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Quaker Oats,

Return to

  • Quaker Quality Promise
  • We would like you to enjoy this Quaker Oats product in perfect condition. However, if the contents are unsatisfactory, please return the sachet(s) with contents, along with the flap which displays the Best Before code to:
  • We're here to help.
  • quaker.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 0324490
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am - 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care,
  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,

Net Contents

20 x 27g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 27gPer 27g1 (%*)
Energy 1557 kJ420 kJ760 kJ
-370 kcal100 kcal180 kcal (9%*)
Fat 7.7 g2.1 g5.0 g (7%*)
of which Saturates 1.3 g0.3 g2.3 g (12%*)
Carbohydrate 59 g16 g24 g
of which Sugars**1.0 g0.3 g8.4 g (9%*)
Fibre 9.0 g2.4 g2.4 g
Protein 11 g3.0 g8.9 g
Salt 0 g0 g0.20 g (3%*)
This pack contains 20 servings---
1With 180ml of semi skimmed milk---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**Contains naturally occurring sugars---

Easy to make and delicious to eat.

5 stars

Lovely! So quick and easy to do!

5 stars

Good value

4 stars

A very good start to my day.

5 stars

