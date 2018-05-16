Maggi Juicy Mixed Herbs 30G

- Energy2172 kJ 514 kcal26%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars7.8g9%
- Salt1.20g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1337 kJ
Product Description
- Seasoning Mix for Chicken with Herbs.
- Stuff to Love
- Ingredients you know basil, parsley and oregano
- Good to remember
- Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
- This packet provides the effortless way to make a delicious, juicy meal of Maggi® So Juicy® Mixed Herbs Chicken with no mess or stress, using our tasty herb seasoning for chicken! The flavourful mix of herbs and spices in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
- Each packet contains an aromatic spice and herb mix for chicken — including coriander, parsley, marjoram, basil, paprika, oregano, black pepper, ginger and cayenne chilli pepper - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken breasts to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy Mixed Herbs Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with herby couscous, roasted tomatoes and peppery salad leaves for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Mixed Herbs Chicken.
- *chicken not included
- Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
- Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
- If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Mixed Herbs Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Paprika Chicken?
- Why not try serving your Maggi® herb chicken with herby couscous, roasted tomatoes and peppery salad leaves?
- A delicious mixed herbs recipe mix with a special cooking bag
- Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
- Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (Potato, Onion, Tomato), Herbs and Spices (Parsley (2.1%), Marjoram, Basil (1.2%), Oregano (1%), Thyme, Paprika, Black Pepper, Ginger, Red Cayenne Pepper, Coriander), Sugar, Salt, Corn Starch, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Gluten, Egg, Soya, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4.
- Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keep the red tie for later use. Place 4 x 150g chicken breasts into the bag and add the seasoning from the sachet.
- 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag.
- Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
- 3 Cook for 35-40 minutes (53-60 minutes for 8 x chicken drumsticks). Remove the oven leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot.
- Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with herby, vegetable couscous, roasted tomatoes and peppery salad leaves.
- See our serving suggestion to the left.
- Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.
Number of uses
Makes 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Good to talk
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 456 457 (UK)
- 00800 6478 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1337 kJ
|434 kJ
|2172 kJ
|-
|317 kcal
|103 kcal
|514 kcal
|26%
|Fat
|4.4g
|1.3g
|6.7g
|10%
|of which: saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|57.6g
|12.9g
|64.4g
|25%
|of which: sugars
|25.1g
|1.6g
|7.8g
|9%
|Fibre
|7.8g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|-
|Protein
|7.8g
|9.3g
|46.4g
|93%
|Salt
|12.68g
|0.24g
|1.20g
|20%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
