Knorr Organic Vegetable Stock Pot 4X26g

Simple and Effective 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2018 I am usually skeptical about vegetable stock as they don't seem to really taste of anything or make any difference to a dish than water would. I was catering for a vegetarian friend and therefore needed to use vegetable stock in the dish I was preparing. I decided to try the Knorr stock pot as I have tried others in this range. I was not disappointed at all. It dissolved very easily and was full of flavour, not just salt. My friend was very impressed and I gave her one to try as well! I will definitely be using these again for dishes that can sometimes be overwhelmed by meaty stock.

A taste you won't want to ig-Knorr 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2018 Vegetable stock cubes are not something I normally go for but I must say that these ones by Knorr are fantastic and incredibly versatile! When you want to add flavour to a dish these are just the ticket-they are so easy to use but pack a punch. My favourite way to use them is in soup (but they are great in almost every savoury dish!). They really make the soup flavoursome and more-ish, so much so that when we had guests over they asked for the recipe! These stock pots are now a staple in our food shops and I cannot wait to experiment with them in more dishes.

really tasty and easy to use 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2018 Being a vegetarian, I make a lot of curries and stir fries, which I like to add stock cubes too. I'v found that in the past some are too salty, some don't melt properly, but I've had no problems with these Knorr stock pots. I really enjoyed using these stock pots, they don't taste artificial and are really easy to use in any recipe. The fact they are gluten free is an added bonus really as most stock cubes contain gluten which irritates my stomach.

Veggie cottage pie 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2018 Seeing the words "gluten free" scare me as to my family, this means taste free, but we were pleasantly surprised........... It was so easy to make it up with water, and when I make soup, I will try the other option of just dropping it in the pot (to make life easier). It added flavour & moisture to my veggie cottage pie. I've only ever used Knorr so I knew I wouldn't be let down by these. I would have given it 5 stars if I didn't have to go to their website to see if it was suitable for vegetarians or not. It would be great to see that on the packet rather than need to research it, especially as to me it smelt a bit beefy. So simple to use & adds a great taste. We loved it & would definitely buy them again & will be talking about them in work tomorrow when everyone says that my lunch smells lovely.

Add it to make deeper taste of dish. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd August 2018 I do not use stock pods regular as I am not too sure about right ingerdients, but those one have organic certification. I added it to chicken soup and to souce and both tasted very good and smell was so aromative. If you cooking and your dishes are missing something and you do not know what more to add, add this stock pod and taste will be slightly deeper.

A tasty veg stock pot 3 stars Review from unilever.com 1st August 2018 I recently decided to give Knorr Organic Vegetable Stock Pot a try. I was making shepherd's pie and thought I'd add one of these for some added flavour. It really did improve my cooking. My only issue now is other than shepherd's pie what else can I use it in? I just not a very imaginative cook.

Savoury goodness! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2018 I used this to make stock for a sausage casserole for my family. I wasn't sure on this, as I normally do it myself, but being a mum with a young baby I don't get a lot of time. I forewarned my husband that I had altered the recipe and it might not taste the same, but after the first mouthful he said it was tastier! It was a joy cooking with this, it melted so easily and was so tasty, I didn't need to add any seasoning. We had a lovely meal and I got to spend more time with my little girl. If you've seen this and second guessed it, don't! Go and buy it and try it for yourself. This has made it onto my permanent shopping list.

Veg Stock pot 1 stars Review from unilever.com 28th July 2018 This sounds great from the start organic, vegetable, gluten free stock pot. But just didnt hit the mark for me. I made a chicken broth. Made it! only added one packet, maybe i should've added another, but it lacked flavour. I had to add my usual seasoning, so all in all it did nothing. I do use knorr stock pots, i will just stick to the other types

Small package, great taste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th July 2018 The stock pot offers great convince without frustration and mess of opening a stock cube. With the current heat wave it's BBQ season! I tried this making a cous cous for my latest BBQ using it to make a liquid stock rather than adding straight in to the pan, a nice aroma and I was surprised how much flavour was added to the cous cous, wether you add nothing to it or add additional vegetables the flavour is still retained and comes through, packaging is ergonomicly designed and easy to get the cube out of the packaging, however with all the hype around recycling and reusing plastics I feel it just adds additional plastic to my waste.