Knorr Organic Chicken Stock Pot 4X26g

Many of these products say they're organic are not 1 stars A Tesco Customer19th September 2018 It's not organic and has palm oil and other egregious ingredients most of it is extracts - If it's in plastic then it also has BPA and Pthalates in it - Concentrated chicken stock (63%) WHAT IS WATER CHICKEN? (water, chicken†), salt, cane sugar†, palm fat†, chicken fat† (3.4%), flavourings, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE spices [garlic† (0.7% ), lovage root†, turmeric†], gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), carrots†, yeast extract, caramelised sugar†, leek†, maltodextrin†,https://draxe.com/maltodextrin/ parsley† (0.1%), antioxidant (extracts of rosemary). †Certified organic ingredients (EU + Non-EU agriculture)

Delicious & easy to use 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2018 One of the best chicken stock which i ever used. Amazing flavour which made my soup delicious for whole family. Organic and healthier version stock full of garlic and parsley flavour is exactly what i need in my kitchen. From now it will be my main base for my soups & risotto!

Taking stock... 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2018 I have to admit to not doing much actual cooking of late. (Unless turning on the oven/microwave & chucking whatever inside counts as cooking? No? right then...) You know when you have good intentions & you bulk buy stuff for casseroles, soups, stews & the like? And then your freezer is rammed to breaking point with that bargain 10kg bag of chopped leeks/julienne-d carrots/chopped onions. Yeah, well that... I decided rather than throw stuff away, I was actually going to... (pause for shocked noises all round) ... cook something with them! Hallelujahs all round!! Then began a search for a recipe. Using one of the Knorr stock pots seemed like a cool idea ~ I wouldn't have the hassle of trying to ensure granules were sufficiently mixed in & I wouldn't have to add extra seasoning. Score! I settled on a simple chicken & leek casserole & off I went. Chicken browned, check. Leeks softened, check. Cornflour & mustard added, check. Celery omitted (because it's just awful), check. The recipe called for parsley, well the stockpot had that in it already, double check! So... gradually add the stock, check! Leave to simmer for 20 minutes ~ just enough time to cook some new potatoes to go with! Et Voila! Now for the taste test... Even though I say it myself, the meal was pretty good. The flavours didn't overpower & I didn't need to add any seasoning. I loved the idea of the seasoning & stock all being in that little gelatinous bundle. Very quick, very simple. Very my style of cooking.

Thumbs up from our family 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd August 2018 I love these stock melts they are so easy to use no need to boil the kettle and contain much less salt than normal stock cubes. I'm a big fan of one pot dishes and these are perfect! Melts nicely no lumps, great flavour, thumbs up from our family! Definetely will use again.

Wholesome Flavour! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd August 2018 Firstly, these are handy in size to easily keep in the cupboard. My one son will only each Chicken neat and I can go early say his elder brother is sick to death of chicken! These were great to add a bit of flavour. I made a chicken curry and poached a chicken in the stock to add some flavour to have with veg and mash and my boys loved it. The texture of the stock is great. You can mix it with water or add direct which is what I did. It also smelt gorgeous when cooming (I slow cooked the curry) I've ran out now but will but some more as I want to make a soup! Neither of my boys are Gluten intolerant but I imagine this adds so much flavour to people that can't have normal stock. Really impressed.

Versatile and Flavoursome 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2018 The Knorr Chicken stock pots have been a huge hit with our family. My five-year-old twins love chicken although one of them has started getting really fussy about eating meat. These little pots have helped me out hugely. I've used them on chicken thighs during the warmer nights to add a different flavour to plain chicken and in stews encouraging my sons' interest in meat once again. You can really taste the chicken, garlic and parsley and the fact they are like jelly means I haven't had to worry about lumps. They dissolve so easily. My only comment would be that when just rubbed on chicken they can taste a little salty. They are so good we've now bought the beef flavoured Knorr stock pots to add more options to our cooking.

Katekatekate 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2018 I used them to make a chicken curry and loved the fact that I could just throw it in with the other ingredients without having to worry about lumps. The taste was better than expected and I could really taste the punch of the chicken which worked well blended with the other ingredients. Makes me want to try making new dishes. Highly recommended.

Full of flavour 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th July 2018 Easy to add to the dish with no need to book the kettle, I made a chicken hot pot. Added a good flavour and only one needed for a big dish. Would buy again

Certainly worth a go! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th July 2018 I suffer from severe acidity when I eat gluten. So It was a good change to try this cute little gluten free stock pot. I really love good food and I enjoy cooking. So I decided to experiment a little. I created my usual juicy butter chicken and added a pot of this chicken stock. It was mind blowing. The stock definitely added a little dimension to my curry, however, I was a little underwhelmed by the fact it didn't taste overly different to the little chicken cubes I usually use. Having said that I really enjoyed the curry and the flavour and I would definitely recommend this rock pot and I would certainly consider buying this again.