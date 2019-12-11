By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cofresh Coconut Bar 30G

1(1)Write a review
Cofresh Coconut Bar 30G
£ 0.25
£0.08/10g

Product Description

  • Coconut Bar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Desiccated Coconut (43%), Sugar, Glucose, Albumen, Flavouring (Vanilla)

Allergy Information

  • This product contains Egg White and may contain traces of Peanuts, other Nuts and Seeds

Storage

Keep in cool dry place & away from strong light

Number of uses

Serving Size: 1 package (50g)

Name and address

  • Imported & manufactured for:
  • Cofresh Snack Foods Ltd,
  • Cofresh House,
  • Lewisher Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 9LR,

  • Cofresh Snack Foods Ltd,
  • Cofresh House,
  • Lewisher Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 9LR,
  • UK.
  • Tel 44 (0) 116 2464 101
  • Fax 44 (0) 116 2464 781
  • www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

30g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy kJ2047
kcal489
Protein g3.2
Carbohydrate g59.8
Fat g27.6

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Too dry

1 stars

Very dry and not a great taste.

