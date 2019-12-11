By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cofresh Peanut Bar 25G

£ 0.25
£0.10/10g

An average 25g serving contains:
  • Energy578kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates1.1g
    5%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt0.00g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 578kJ/138kcal

Product Description

  • Crunchy Handmade Peanut Bar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (67%), Sugar (22%), Glucose (11%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Peanuts

Storage

Keep in cool dry place & away from strong light

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • United Kingdom.

  • Tel: 44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.co.uk
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

25g ℮

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Very tasty peanut brittle

4 stars

Very tasty peanut brittle, and good value for money and made of simple natural ingredients

