Cofresh Khatta Meetha 325G

- Energy601kJ 144kcal7%
- Fat8.1g12%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.39g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2146kJ
Product Description
- Savoury mix with a Sweet & Tangy flavour
- The Cofresh family brings you their Khatta Meetha which is a delicious savoury mix with a sweet & tangy flavour. Made from the finest quality ingredients.
- Savoury Indian snack
- Proud to be no. 1 Indian snack brand
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 325g
Information
Ingredients
Powa (Rice Flakes, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Rapeseed Oil), Sev Noodles (Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Rapeseed Oil), Bhavnagri Sev (Gram Flour, Salt, Ajwan Seeds, Asafoetida, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil), Boondi (Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Semolina [Wheat], Rapeseed Oil), Chana Dal (Chana Dal, Chilli Powder, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Rapeseed Oil), Peanuts (Peanuts, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Salt), Caster Sugar, Khatta Meetha Flavour (4%) (Spice (Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper, Cassia, Fennel Seed, Cumin, Green Cardamom, Clove), Sugar, Rice Flour, Mango Powder, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid)), Curry Leaves, Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- This product is made in a factory that also handles Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Milk products, Soya and Sulphites
Storage
To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported Ingredients
Warnings
- Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts
Name and address
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- UK.
Return to
- Our Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address.
- Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
- Email: sales@cofresh.com
- Website: www.cofresh.co.uk
- By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com
Net Contents
325g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|2146kJ
|-
|514kcal
|Fat
|29g
|Of which saturates
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|50.3g
|Of which sugars
|7.0g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|Protein
|10g
|Salt
|1.4g
Safety information
