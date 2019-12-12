By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cofresh Khatta Meetha 325G

Cofresh Khatta Meetha 325G
£ 1.00
£0.31/100g
An average 28g serving contains:
  • Energy601kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.39g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2146kJ

Product Description

  • Savoury mix with a Sweet & Tangy flavour
  • The Cofresh family brings you their Khatta Meetha which is a delicious savoury mix with a sweet & tangy flavour. Made from the finest quality ingredients.
  • Savoury Indian snack
  • Proud to be no. 1 Indian snack brand
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Powa (Rice Flakes, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Rapeseed Oil), Sev Noodles (Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Rapeseed Oil), Bhavnagri Sev (Gram Flour, Salt, Ajwan Seeds, Asafoetida, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil), Boondi (Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Semolina [Wheat], Rapeseed Oil), Chana Dal (Chana Dal, Chilli Powder, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Rapeseed Oil), Peanuts (Peanuts, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Salt), Caster Sugar, Khatta Meetha Flavour (4%) (Spice (Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper, Cassia, Fennel Seed, Cumin, Green Cardamom, Clove), Sugar, Rice Flour, Mango Powder, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid)), Curry Leaves, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • This product is made in a factory that also handles Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Milk products, Soya and Sulphites

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported Ingredients

Warnings

  • Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address.
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.com
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk
  • By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy 2146kJ
-514kcal
Fat 29g
Of which saturates 2.7g
Carbohydrate 50.3g
Of which sugars 7.0g
Fibre 6.7g
Protein 10g
Salt 1.4g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts

