Cofresh Chilli & Lemon Bombay Mix 325G

Cofresh Chilli & Lemon Bombay Mix 325G
£ 1.00
£0.31/100g
An average 28g serving contains:
  • Energy566kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.62g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2022 kJ

Product Description

  • A mix of savoury noodles, peas, peanuts and lentils with a spicy, tangy flavour.
  • The Cofresh family brings you their Bombay Mix Chilli & Lemon which is a delicious savoury snack made from the finest quality ingredients.
  • Savoury Indian snack
  • Proud to be no. 1 Indian snack brand
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Savoury Noodles 66% (Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Chilli Powder), Split Peas 13% (Peas, Rapeseed Oil), Spicy Peanuts 7% (Peanuts, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Salt), Chilli & Lemon Seasoning 4% (Rice Flour, Salt, Spice (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper), Chilli Blend (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Yeast, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Juice Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Puffed Rice 3% (Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Turmeric, Salt), Green Lentils 3% (Green Lentils, Rapeseed Oil)

Allergy Information

  • This product is made in a factory that also handles Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Gluten, Sulphites, Soya and Milk products

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address. By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.com
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2022 kJ
-485 kcal
Fat 26 g
Of which Saturates 2.4 g
Carbohydrate 44.8 g
Of which Sugars 1.9 g
Fibre 9.8 g
Protein 13 g
Salt 2.2 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best spice mix snack so far! 🍋

5 stars

THE BEST TASTING BOMBAY MIX OF THE BUNCH. FULL OF SPICY / 🍋 FLAVOR. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

