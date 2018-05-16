By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ufc 100% Watermelon Drink 1L

£ 3.99
£3.99/litre
  • The product may naturally change colour over time.
  • FSC - FSC™ Mix, Board, FSC™ C014047
  • Tetra Pak®, Tetra Prisma®Aseptic
  • Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
  • 100% from Thai watermelons
  • Natural rehydration
  • Thailand trusted quality
  • 100% natural not from concentrate
  • No fat, no dairy
  • No preservatives and added colours
  • Halal - The Central Islamic Committee of Thailand
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 1L
  • No fat

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Watermelon Water 99.8%, Natural Watermelon Flavour 0.2%

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 2 days.See Best Before on Top of pack

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use and serve chilled.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Universal Food PLC.,
  • 469/1 Moo 3,
  • Donyaihom Sub-district,
  • Muang District,
  • Nakhon Pathom Province,
  • 73000,

Importer address

  • Niru Europe Ltd.,
  • 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
  • 85 Streatham Road,
  • Surrey,
  • CR4 2AP,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Values100mL contains250mL contains%RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 148kJ370kJ8400kJ
-35kcal88kcal4%2000kcal
Fat 0g0g0%70g
of which saturates0g0g0%20g
Carbohydrate 8.0g20g
of which sugars8.0g20g22%90g
Fibre <0.5g0.8g
Protein 0.5g1.4g
Salt 0.01g0.03g1%6g
L-Citrulline330 mg
L-Arginine295 mg
Lycopene14.5 mg
This pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average Adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
Nutrient values may vary due to seasonal conditions----

