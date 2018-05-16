Ufc 100% Watermelon Drink 1L

- The product may naturally change colour over time.
- FSC - FSC™ Mix, Board, FSC™ C014047
- Tetra Pak®, Tetra Prisma®Aseptic
- Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
- 100% from Thai watermelons
- Natural rehydration
- Thailand trusted quality
- 100% natural not from concentrate
- No fat, no dairy
- No preservatives and added colours
- Halal - The Central Islamic Committee of Thailand
- Kosher
- Pack size: 1L
- No fat
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Watermelon Water 99.8%, Natural Watermelon Flavour 0.2%
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 2 days.See Best Before on Top of pack
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use and serve chilled.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Universal Food PLC.,
- 469/1 Moo 3,
- Donyaihom Sub-district,
- Muang District,
- Nakhon Pathom Province,
- 73000,
Importer address
- Niru Europe Ltd.,
- 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
- 85 Streatham Road,
- Surrey,
- CR4 2AP,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Tel: +44 20 8640 8228
- Fax: +44 20 8640 8423
- www.ufcrefreshcoco.com
- facebook/ufcrefreshcoco
Net Contents
1l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100mL contains
|250mL contains
|%RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|148kJ
|370kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|35kcal
|88kcal
|4%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|0%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|0%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|20g
|of which sugars
|8.0g
|20g
|22%
|90g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.03g
|1%
|6g
|L-Citrulline
|330 mg
|L-Arginine
|295 mg
|Lycopene
|14.5 mg
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average Adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nutrient values may vary due to seasonal conditions
|-
|-
|-
|-
