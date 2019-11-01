L'oreal Men Expert Complete Christmas Wash Bag Giftset
- Men Expert The Complete Washbag Gift Set for Him
- Weekend away? Night before the big interview? Last minute business trip? We have him covered with the Men Expert Complete Washbag gift set featuring everything he needs to be on his 'A' game.
- The perfect gift set for any man-on-the-go. Five of our favourite Men Expert products to give him an instant kick start and leave him ready for anything.
- Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser
- Enriched with Vitamin C and Guarana with up to 24-hour efficacy, designed to fight signs of fatigue.
- Hydra Energetic Face Wash
- A cleansing face wash enriched with Guarana & Vitamin C designed to cleanse & energise men's skin.
- Hydra Energetic Shower Gel
- Jump-start your morning with this Taurine enriched shower gel. Refresh and cleanse your skin in one step.
- Thermic Resist Roll-On Deodorant
- Use of ceramic to be effective even at 45 heat to leave you feeling fresh no matter what life throws at you.
- Hydra Energetic Tissue Mask
- Enriched with energising Taurine and hydrating Glycerine to help your skin recover from signs of fatigue
- Free Washbag
- The gift set is complete with an ideal washbag to help him to transport his skincare/shower essentials whenever he's on the go
- Moisturiser: Germany
- Wash: France
- Shower: France
- Deodorant: France
- Tissue Mask: China
- Washbag: China
- The ideal gift set for him this Christmas
- Perfect for the man who is constantly on the go
- The Hydra Energetic range is enriched with Taurine & Vitamin C derivative to fight fatigue
Hydra Energetic Shower Gel: 744753 10, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, Parfum / Fragrance, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 16035 / Red 40, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citric Acid, Taurine. (F.I.L. C220637/1), Thermic Resist Roll-On Deodorant: Aqua / Water, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Dimethicone, C14-22 Alcohols, Parfum / Fragrance, Steareth-100/PEG-136/HDI Copolymer, Perlite, C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Citral, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydra Energetic Face Wash: 782906 4, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Sodium Hydroxide, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, CI 16035 / Red 40, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. B222163/1), Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Isohexadecane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Leaf Extract, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Caffeine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Magnesium PCA, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylyl Glycol, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, Hydra Energetic Tissue Mask: 899340 3, Aqua / Water, Propanediol, Glycerin, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PVM/MA Copolymer, Creatine, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Taurine, Xanthan Gum, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C221427/1)
- How to Use:
- Step 1: Wash... Everyday apply warm water to your face and gently massage the gel over your face. Rinse off.
- Step 2: Tissue Mask... After cleansing apply the Hydra Energetic Tissue Mask for 5 minutes to hydrate and fight excess oil on skin. Once removed, spread excess over your face
- Step 3: Moisturise… After cleansing & mask apply Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser to face & neck.
