Milka Bubbly Milk&White 95G

Milka Bubbly Milk&White 95G
£ 1.00
£1.06/100g
23,8 g
  • Energy529 kJ 126 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2221 kJ

Product Description

  • Alpine milk chocolate filled with aerated white chocolate (46%).
  • Cocoa Life
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Green Dot
  • 100% Alpine milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E 476), Hazelnut Paste, Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum in the Alpine Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids: 18% minimum in the Alpine Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 portion (1/4 tablet) = 23,8 g. Contains 4 portions

Distributor address

  • Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Domaniewska 49,
  • 02-672 Warszawa.

Return to

  • www.milka.com

Net Contents

95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g23,8 g%*/23,8 g
Energy 2221 kJ529 kJ
-531 kcal126 kcal6 %
Fat 29 g6,9 g10 %
of which saturates 17 g4,1 g21 %
Carbohydrate 61 g15 g6 %
of which sugars 61 g14 g16 %
Fibre 1,0 g0,2 g-
Protein 5,4 g1,3 g3 %
Salt 0,37 g0,09 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

