Sacla' Reduced Fat Basil Pesto 190G

£ 2.00
£1.06/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Reduced Fat Basil Pesto with Tofu.
  • Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
  • Reduced Fat*
  • *30% less fat than Sacla' No. 1 Classic Basil Pesto.
  • We've been making Pesto in Italy for generations and our reduced fat recipe lets everyone enjoy the taste of Italy.
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 190g
Information

Ingredients

Italian Basil (52%), Water, Sunflower Seed Oil, Tofu (5%) (Water, Soya Beans), Cashew Nuts, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Pine Kernels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts

Storage

Keeps in the fridge for 2 week after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir through pasta, salads and pair with fish or chicken.

Warnings

  • IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 809kJ/196kcal
Fat 18g
Of which Saturates 2.0g
Carbohydrate 5.4g
Of which Sugars 0g
Fibre 1.2g
Protein 2.9g
Salt 0.08g

Safety information

