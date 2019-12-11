By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Elephant Atta Chakki Gold Chapatti 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Elephant Atta Chakki Gold Chapatti 1Kg
£ 1.99
£1.99/kg

Product Description

  • Wheat Flour
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle.
  • With over 50 years of experience in perfectly puffed Chapattis. Elephant Atta is brining you our lightest, fluffiest chapattis yet. Chakki Gold is milled in traditional Indian Stone Chakki mills and finely stoneground from 100% wholewheat into the tiniest, softest grains of atta. Perfect for light, fluffy Chapattis to help keep your digestion healthy & happy.*
  • *Wheat brain fibre contributes to an acceleration of intestinal transit. Aim for at least 10g of wheat bran fibre per day.
  • 50 years of natural goodness
  • 100% stoneground whole wheat atta
  • Our lightest, fluffiest chapattis yet
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • Naturally low in sugar, salt and saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000g
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • Naturally low in sugar
  • Naturally low in salt
  • Naturally low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Always store flour in a cool dry place. Keep the pack closed between use. If tipping flour into a storage container, ensure all old flour is used first. For best results clean and thoroughly dry the container before use.Best Before: See back of bag.

Produce of

Product of India

Name and address

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Elephant Guarantee
  • We take special care to ensure that our chappatti flour reaches you in perfect condition, but if for any reason you are not satisfied, please contact us in writing at
  • Elephant Atta Customer Service Department,
  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ
  • United Kingdom.
  • We will need details of where the product was purchased, the Lot number and the Best Before Date (both of which can be found on the back of the bag in black ink). This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • www.elephantatta.com

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1513kJ / 358kcal
Fat 2.4g
Of which Saturates0.4g
Carbohydrates 66.8g
Of which Sugars4.2g
Fibre 9.1g
Protein 12.7g
Salt <0.1g

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

