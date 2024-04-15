Rajah Mixed Curry Powder 400G

Mixed Curry Powder (Mixed Masala) For recipes ideas and more information visit www.rajahspices.co.uk

Rajah Mixed Curry Powder is a robust and fragrant blend of ground spices ideal as a base for a wide range of dishes.

Since 1931, Rajah has been sourcing spices from the finest regions, so you and your family can enjoy the tastes you so fondly know as home.

No artificial colours or additives Vegetarian Society approved

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Ground Chilli, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Ground Turmeric, Ground Paprika

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use 1tbsp (10g spice) for a serving of 300g of ingredients.

Additives