Tesco 18 Indian Inspired Vegetable Snacks 400G
Offer
- Energy268kJ 64kcal3%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 992kJ / 237kcal
Product Description
- 6 Vegetable samosas made with spiced vegetables wrapped in pastry. 6 Vegetable pakoras made with onion, potato, peas, spinach and spices. 6 Onion bhajis, made with fried onion and spices.
- Traditional Spices Onion bhajis, samosas and pakoras cooked with traditional spices
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vegetable samosa (27g**)
|Energy
|992kJ / 237kcal
|268kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 366g.
|-
|-
- One onion bhaji,One vegetable pakora,One vegetable samosa
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 257kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion (86%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.,
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Potato (26%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (11%), Spinach (9%), Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Green Chilli Purée, Rice Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Salt.,
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (51%) [Potato, Peas, Carrot], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, Poppy Seeds, Cumin Seed, Onion Seeds, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill], Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One onion bhaji (16g**) Per 100g One vegetable pakora (18g**) Energy 1069kJ / 257kcal 171kJ / 41kcal 1099kJ / 264kcal 198kJ / 47kcal Fat 16.9g 2.7g 16.0g 2.9g Saturates 1.3g 0.2g 1.2g 0.2g Carbohydrate 17.6g 2.8g 19.9g 3.6g Sugars 6.2g 1.0g 3.6g 0.7g Fibre 5.1g 0.8g 5.8g 1.0g Protein 6.1g 1.0g 7.2g 1.3g Salt 0.6g 0.1g 0.6g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
