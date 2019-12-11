By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 18 Indian Inspired Vegetable Snacks 400G

Tesco 18 Indian Inspired Vegetable Snacks 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Offer

One vegetable samosa
  • Energy268kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 992kJ / 237kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Vegetable samosas made with spiced vegetables wrapped in pastry. 6 Vegetable pakoras made with onion, potato, peas, spinach and spices. 6 Onion bhajis, made with fried onion and spices.
  • Traditional Spices Onion bhajis, samosas and pakoras cooked with traditional spices
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable samosa (27g**)
Energy992kJ / 237kcal268kJ / 64kcal
Fat11.2g3.0g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate26.8g7.2g
Sugars4.1g1.1g
Fibre4.0g1.1g
Protein5.2g1.4g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 366g.--
  • One onion bhaji,One vegetable pakora,One vegetable samosa
    • Energy171kJ 41kcal 198kJ 47kcal 268kJ 64kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.7g 2.9g 3.0g
      4%
    • Saturates0.2g 0.2g 0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars1.0g 0.7g 1.1g
      1%
    • Salt0.1g 0.1g 0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 257kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Onion (86%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Onion, Potato (26%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (11%), Spinach (9%), Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Green Chilli Purée, Rice Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Salt.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (51%) [Potato, Peas, Carrot], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, Poppy Seeds, Cumin Seed, Onion Seeds, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill], Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    18 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne onion bhaji (16g**)Per 100gOne vegetable pakora (18g**)
    Energy1069kJ / 257kcal171kJ / 41kcal1099kJ / 264kcal198kJ / 47kcal
    Fat16.9g2.7g16.0g2.9g
    Saturates1.3g0.2g1.2g0.2g
    Carbohydrate17.6g2.8g19.9g3.6g
    Sugars6.2g1.0g3.6g0.7g
    Fibre5.1g0.8g5.8g1.0g
    Protein6.1g1.0g7.2g1.3g
    Salt0.6g0.1g0.6g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

