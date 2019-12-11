Tesco Gammon With Maple & Bourbon Glaze 800G

Very niceggammon
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1012kJ / 243kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (83%), Water, Maple and Bourbon Glaze Sachet (5%) [Sugar, Water, Bourbon, Golden Syrup, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Garlic Purée], Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 2 hrs 30 minutes
200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas 6. 2hrs 30 mins. Place joint on a foil lined baking tray, wipe the rind surface with kitchen paper and leave joint for 10 mins to dry the rind. Wrap any exposed areas of meat with foil taking care not to cover the rind. Place baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, and cook for 1 hrs 45 mins. Remove from the oven, remove the strings from the joint using scissors and pour contents of glaze sachet evenly over the top of the joint, using a brush to evenly coat the surface. Return to the oven and cook for a further 15 mins. Remove the joint from the oven and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 mins before carving.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark
For best results, carve using a sharp knife.
Secure a chopping board by placing on top of a damp cloth.
Using a pronged carving fork, place the joint on to the carving board. Slide knife under full length of crackling to remove crackling from joint and place on the side. Secure the joint by pushing the fork through the centre of the joint from above and hold firmly. Carve the gammon into 5-10mm slices. Slice crackling into thin strips using the open scoring marks as a guide.
Approx. 5 servings Servings
Box. Card widely recycled Net. Mixed Material not currently recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
800g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1012kJ / 243kcal
|1162kJ / 278kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|26.1g
|30.0g
|Salt
|2.6g
|3.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs approx 574g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
