Tesco Gammon With Maple & Bourbon Glaze 800G

5(1)Write a review
£ 7.50
£9.38/kg
1/5 joint with glaze
  • Energy1162kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.1g
    24%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt3.0g
    50%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1012kJ / 243kcal

Product Description

  • Rind on gammon joint with added water, with a sachet of maple and bourbon glaze.
  • A fantastic boneless gammon joint , for easy carving. Once joint begins to crackle the maple and bourbon glaze is brushed over the joint giving a rich, sweet and sticky crackling.Place onto a platter or cutting board. Follow back of pack guidelines for carving. Carve slices and serve along side the sticky crackling. For best results, carve using a sharp knife: 1) Secure a chopping board by placing on top of a damp cloth. 2) Using a pronged carving fork, place the joint on to the carving board. 3) Slide knife under full length of crackling to remove crackling from joint & place to one side. 4) Secure the joint by pushing the fork through the centre of the joint from above and hold firmly. Carve the gammon into 5 10mm slices. 5) Slice crackling into thin strips using the open scoring marks as a guide.
  • From Trusted Farms Hand scored, with a sweet glaze for a rich and sticky crackling
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (83%), Water, Maple and Bourbon Glaze Sachet (5%) [Sugar, Water, Bourbon, Golden Syrup, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Garlic Purée], Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 2 hrs 30 minutes
200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas 6. 2hrs 30 mins. Place joint on a foil lined baking tray, wipe the rind surface with kitchen paper and leave joint for 10 mins to dry the rind. Wrap any exposed areas of meat with foil taking care not to cover the rind. Place baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, and cook for 1 hrs 45 mins. Remove from the oven, remove the strings from the joint using scissors and pour contents of glaze sachet evenly over the top of the joint, using a brush to evenly coat the surface. Return to the oven and cook for a further 15 mins. Remove the joint from the oven and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 mins before carving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging, leaving the strings on the joint, retain sachet to one side
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, carve using a sharp knife.

    Secure a chopping board by placing on top of a damp cloth.

    Using a pronged carving fork, place the joint on to the carving board. Slide knife under full length of crackling to remove crackling from joint and place on the side. Secure the joint by pushing the fork through the centre of the joint from above and hold firmly. Carve the gammon into 5-10mm slices. Slice crackling into thin strips using the open scoring marks as a guide.

Number of uses

Approx. 5 servings Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Net. Mixed Material not currently recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1012kJ / 243kcal1162kJ / 278kcal
Fat14.9g17.1g
Saturates5.3g6.1g
Carbohydrate0.8g1.0g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein26.1g30.0g
Salt2.6g3.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs approx 574g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very niceggammon

5 stars

Very niceggammon

