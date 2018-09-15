Kohinoor Sambar 300G

Awful
After enjoying curry ready meals from other companies (Soul, Ashoka, ADF Foods), I thought I couldn't go wrong. In fact, I was wrong. This product has a watery tasteless sauce with a few pieces of assorted vegetables like potato and onion. Also they decided to add some kind of a leaf or stem which is basically pure stringy plant fiber. You can't chew it. Maybe you can soften it and then swallow it whole (I don't know if that's what you're supposed to do), but overall this curry was a complete disaster.