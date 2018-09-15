By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1(1)Write a review
Kohinoor Sambar 300G
£ 1.75
£0.58/100g
Each 100g serving contains
  • Energy307 kJ 73 kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.47g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 307kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Toor Dal Cooked with Exotic Vegetables and Flavoured with Mustard Seeds, Curry Leaves & Red Chilli.
  • For a full list of products and other recipe ideas, visit our website - www.kohinoor-joy.com
  • A staple of Toor Dal & mixed exotic vegetables from the southern states of India. Perfect with rice or as a dip for idli & dosas.
  • Kohinoor specialises in the vibrant and eclectic ingredients of true India, bringing you both traditional and contemporary flavours from our Indian kitchen.
  • For a complete Indian taste experience, explore our delicious range of Cooking Sauces, Meals in Minutes & finest Himalayan Basmati Rice.
  • True Taste Across Cultures
  • Meals in minutes
  • Ready in just 2 minutes!
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Microwavable easy pouch
  • No MSG
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Boiled Toor Dal (36%) [Water, Toor Dal], Water, Potato (10.4%), Onion (6.9%), Moringa Drumstick (5.2%), Aubergine (3.1%), Pumpkin (2.6%), Tomato, Tamarind, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Sambar Powder, Coriander Leaves, Salt, Garlic, Mustard Seeds (Mustard) (0.2%), Cumin Seeds, Curry Leaves (0.1%), Fenugreek Seeds, Chilli Powder (0.1%), Red Chilli (0.1%), Asafoetida

Allergy Information

  • May also contains Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya & Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For an authentic twists, if desired garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves. This dish is best served with Kohinoor Basmati Rice, idlis or dosas.

Hob
Instructions: Cut pouch, empty contents into a pan and heat for 3-5 mins while stirring. Serve hot.

Other
Instructions: Immerse the pouch in boiling water for 3-5 mins. tear open from the top to serve.

Produce of

Product of India

Number of uses

Servings Size 100g, Number of Serving 2 - 3

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Produced & packed for:
  • Indo European Foods Ltd,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,

Return to

  • For ideas, suggestions, feedback write to us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or the postal address below.
  • Indo European Foods Ltd,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,
  • United Kingdom,
  • IP11 2BF.
  • www.kohinoor-joy.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 307kJ / 73kcal
Fat 2.1g
(of which saturates)0.8g
Carbohydrate 9.5g
(of which sugars)2.0g
Fibre 2.5g
Protein 2.8g
Salt 0.47g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

After enjoying curry ready meals from other companies (Soul, Ashoka, ADF Foods), I thought I couldn't go wrong. In fact, I was wrong. This product has a watery tasteless sauce with a few pieces of assorted vegetables like potato and onion. Also they decided to add some kind of a leaf or stem which is basically pure stringy plant fiber. You can't chew it. Maybe you can soften it and then swallow it whole (I don't know if that's what you're supposed to do), but overall this curry was a complete disaster.

